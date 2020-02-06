The Colquitt County Packers in Leesburg. Lowndes in Valdosta. Warner Robins in Leesburg and region games at home against Houston County and Valdosta highlight the upcoming football schedule for the Lee County Trojans.
Lee County will host eight home games this fall, plus the short trip to Albany State for the Hamp Smith Classic and the season-opening scrimmage, so there will be ample opportunity for fans to see the Trojans in Leesburg. The Trojans have only three region games this year since Coffee has dropped down to 5-A and out of the region, so the first seven games are non-region games to get the Trojans prepared for the tough region battles.
“We always try to play good competition,” said Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio. “Last year we had Peach County and others.
The first game of the season will be a scrimmage with 7A powerhouse Colquitt County on August 7. Two weeks later the Trojans will open the regular season in the Hamp Smith Classic at Albany State against the Monroe Golden Tornadoes. The Trojans will then have two home games – Maynard Jackson of Atlanta and Crawford County before traveling to Valdosta to take on another 7A powerhouse – Lowndes. Lowndes lost in the state title game last year after being perfect all season long.
After a home game against Lithia Springs, the Warner Robins Demons come to town. The Demons lost 17-14 to Buford in the state championship game and are always tough. They finished 13-2 on the season with their only loss coming to Colquitt County.
Homecoming will be October 2 against North Miami Beach and then the region games begin. The Houston County Bears come to town on October 16, the Trojans travel to Warner Robins to face Northside on October 23 and then the regular season ends on October 30 at home against the Wildcats of Valdosta.
AUGUST 7 COLQUITT COUNTY (SCRIMMAGE GAME) HOME
AUGUST 21 MONROE (HAMP SMITH CLASSIC) ALBANY STATE
AUGUST 28 MAYNARD JACKSON HOME
SEPT 4 CRAWFORD COUNTY (YOUTH NIGHT) HOME
SEPT 11 LOWNDES AWAY
SEPT 18 LITHIA SPRINGS HOME
SEPT 25 WARNER ROBINS HOME
OCTOBER 2 NORTH MIAMI BEACH (HOMECOMING) HOME
OCTOBER 9 OPEN
OCTOBER 16 HOUSTON COUNTY HOME
OCTOBER 23 NORTHSIDE AWAY
OCTOBER 30 VALDOSTA (SENIOR NIGHT) HOME
