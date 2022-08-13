064.jpg

Lee County running back Ousmane Kromah (32) tries to avoid the Carver defense during Friday's scrimmage in Leesburg. The sophomore running back rushed for 161 yards on 14 carries to help the Trojans beat Carver 28-0.

 Joe Whitfield

LEESBURG — The Lee County Trojans showed out Friday night in their final warm-up for the regular season opener in Warner Robins by beating a strong Carver-Columbus team 28-0 at the Lee County Stadium in Leesburg.

The football scrimmage looked very similar to an actual game except there was no contact or advance on any of the punts and the junior varsity guys played the fourth quarter. Head coach Dean Fabrizio was pleased with his team's effort, including a defensive showing that held Carver to eight rushing yards and 62 passing yards.

