Lee County running back Ousmane Kromah (32) tries to avoid the Carver defense during Friday's scrimmage in Leesburg. The sophomore running back rushed for 161 yards on 14 carries to help the Trojans beat Carver 28-0.
LEESBURG — The Lee County Trojans showed out Friday night in their final warm-up for the regular season opener in Warner Robins by beating a strong Carver-Columbus team 28-0 at the Lee County Stadium in Leesburg.
The football scrimmage looked very similar to an actual game except there was no contact or advance on any of the punts and the junior varsity guys played the fourth quarter. Head coach Dean Fabrizio was pleased with his team's effort, including a defensive showing that held Carver to eight rushing yards and 62 passing yards.
"We've got a chance to be good," said Fabrizio. "We've got a chance, but we are so young. We are starting only five seniors this year. Until now I have never had a team with fewer than 10 seniors starting. But we are working and we have a chance. That is a really good (Carver) team over there. They are good."
Things didn't start well for the Tigers of Columbus and the swarming Lee County defense kept them from getting any better. The bus from Columbus was late getting to Leesburg and game time was pushed back 30 minutes to allow the Tigers to warm up.
Once the game began, the Tigers were whistled for three consecutive penalties and a face mask penalty pushed the Trojans into Carver territory. After one rushing play where the Carver defense stopped Lee County's Ousmane Kromah, quarterback Chris Martin rolled to his right and found J.D. Fugerson open in the end zone for a 35-yard touchdown pass. Only 28 seconds had ticked off the game clock and the Trojans had six points.
The Trojans scored their next touchdown without the help of any penalties by the Tigers. Martin hit Fugerson for a couple of short passes on the sidelines and then threw one to Kromah for a short gain. Kromah followed with a strong run down in the 25. Braxton Horner then carried around the right side, down to the seven-yard line and moments later Kromah took the snap on the Wildcat to score Lee County's second touchdown.
The second quarter was scoreless, but on the first play of the third quarter, Martin handed the ball to Kromah who looked bottled up to begin with, but somehow broke free and raced all the way down to the five yard line. This time Fugerson took the snap on the Wildcat play and lunged the ball over the goal just enough to give the Trojans another touchdown.
Kromah set up the final touchdown with a 37-yard run to the 12-yard line late in the third quarter and Martin his Fugerson with a sideline pass and he raced past the Tiger defense for the final touchdown.
In total, Kromah rushed for 161 yards on 14 carries with one touchdown. Martin completed 10 of 16 passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Fugerson caught 6 passes for 63 yards with two touchdowns. Kickers Cameron Snapp and Evan Drury each kicked two extra points.
The Trojans will open the regular season Friday night in Warner Robins against the defending state champion Warner Robins Demons. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
