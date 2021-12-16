DSC_8551.jpg

Lee County freshman running back Ousmane Kromah (32) shakes off a defender as he heads toward the end zone in a win over Lowndes.

 Joe Whitfield

Lee County running back Ousmane Kromah received the Freshman Little Peach Award as the top freshman football player in Georgia from the Touchdown Club of Atlanta.

Kromah was one of the top award-winners, joining Bobby Dodd National Back of the Year Travis Hunter of Collins Hill, Mr. Georgia Award winner Gunner Stockton of Rabun County, Junior Little Peach Award winner L.T. Overton of Milton and Sophomore Little Peach Award recipient Sammy Brown of Jefferson.

Lee’s Qaeshon Sapp and Jaron Willis made the Touchdown Club of Atlanta All-Star Team at offensive line and linebacker, respectively. The All-Star Team recognized the top 25 high school football players in the state this season.

