...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/
TONIGHT TO 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...All of southeast Alabama, southwestern Georgia, the
Florida panhandle and western Florida Big Bend.
* WHEN...From late tonight through mid morning Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use
your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
Lee County freshman running back Ousmane Kromah (32) shakes off a defender as he heads toward the end zone in a win over Lowndes.
Lee County running back Ousmane Kromah received the Freshman Little Peach Award as the top freshman football player in Georgia from the Touchdown Club of Atlanta.
Kromah was one of the top award-winners, joining Bobby Dodd National Back of the Year Travis Hunter of Collins Hill, Mr. Georgia Award winner Gunner Stockton of Rabun County, Junior Little Peach Award winner L.T. Overton of Milton and Sophomore Little Peach Award recipient Sammy Brown of Jefferson.
Lee’s Qaeshon Sapp and Jaron Willis made the Touchdown Club of Atlanta All-Star Team at offensive line and linebacker, respectively. The All-Star Team recognized the top 25 high school football players in the state this season.
