LEESBURG — The No. 2 ranked Lee County Trojans earned their fifth straight region title Friday night as they whipped ninth-ranked Northside of Warner Robins 41-7 with the final home game of the regular season.
It is the first time a team in the largest two classifications has won five straight region titles since Valdosta and Nick Hyder did it from 1987-1992.
The Trojans (8-1) got two touchdowns from freshman Ousmane Kromah and two touchdowns from senior Julius McClellan.
The Trojans built a 21-7 half time lead and then held the visiting Eagles scoreless in the second half. McClellan scored on the first play from scrimmage for the Trojans and then Kromah scored on a 17-yard run. For the final first half touchdown, quarterback Chris Martin connected with Jevell Furgerson for a 35-yard touchdown pass. Kromah and McClellan each added a touchdown in the second half. Kromah picked up 88 yards rushing on 18 carries while McClellan rushed for 83 on 13 carries. Martin completed 12 of 18 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown. He also threw two interceptions. Furgerson was the leading receiver with six catches for 110 yards and a touchdown.
Lee County kicker Alex Colling hit a 27-yard field goal in the third quarter and a 44-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. He also made all five extra points.
The Trojans will end the regular season next Friday night in Valdosta. The Wildcats (4-5) beat Houston County 48-6 but are not eligible for the state playoffs because of some violations under then head coach Rush Propst.
