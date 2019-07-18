The Lee County Trojans took on three strong opponents Thursday in Leesburg with 7-on-7 competition and have one more to go against Lowndes before the team can move into full pads.
Warner Robins, Perry and Cairo all brought teams to Leesburg for the 7-on-7 competition Thursday and all three worked against the Trojans.
“We got really good work in,” said Trojans’ head coach Dean Fabrizio. “We had more than 400 kids on the field today and we got to see a lot of what we can do and what we need to work on.”
The 7-on-7’s are an effort by the Trojans to find different plays and combinations that work together, the coach said.
“We try different combinations, different plays, and different looks to try and get what works best,” he said. “Some of those combinations worked really well and there were others that did not work well. So we will look at the film and figure out what works best.”
Fabrizio said quarterback Kyle Toole stood out as usual for the Trojans, but he was also encouraged by the play of the offensive line and the running backs.
“Parker Rogers, Wing Green and our center Chris Zapata did an excellent job for us today,” Fabrizio said. “Also, I liked the work I saw from our running backs Preston Simmons and Christian Frazier.”
The Trojans will be moving into full pads late next week with a five-day acclamation period, but Lee County will first have two days of work against the Lowndes Vikings. On Tuesday the Trojans will travel to Valdosta for 7-on-7 and team activities, then Wednesday the Vikings will come to Leesburg for activities. Both Lee County and Lowndes are listed in the top 100 high school football teams in the country.