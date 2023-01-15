LEESBURG - A report released last week by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution showed that more than 4,600 NCAA football players are products of Georgia high school football programs and the Lee County program is one of the top programs with 33 players still playing college football. This story was released the same day two recruiting helicopters landed at local schools - Lee County and Dougherty.
"We are so proud of our proud of our Lee County alumni who are thriving on college roster," said Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio. "A lot of the credit goes to our teachers who do a fabulous job preparing our students to be successful at the college level."
Grayson High School in Gwinnett County leads the state with 68 players and several large metro Atlanta programs are ahead of Lee County on the list. The only non-metro Atlanta program with more players is Valdosta which has 34 - one more than Lee County. In Class 6A Lee County is third behind Johns Creek (39) and Roswell (36).
Other local schools on the list included Westover with 11 - second in the region behind Cairo, Dougherty with 8, Monroe with 7, Worth County with 7, Sumter County with 7, Terrell County with 3, Deerfield-Windsor with 3, Terrell Academy with 2 and Sherwood Christian with 1.