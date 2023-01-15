Lee County's 33 players on NCAA rosters among leaders in Georgia
Joe Whitfield

LEESBURG - A report released last week by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution showed that more than 4,600 NCAA football players are products of Georgia high school football programs and the Lee County program is one of the top programs with 33 players still playing college football. This story was released the same day two recruiting helicopters landed at local schools - Lee County and Dougherty.

"We are so proud of our proud of our Lee County alumni who are thriving on college roster," said Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio. "A lot of the credit goes to our teachers who do a fabulous job preparing our students to be successful at the college level."

