COLUMBUS - Senior pitcher Abby Hughes threw a no-hitter and struck out 13 batters Friday as Lee County beat Evans 4-0 in the elimination bracket of the Georgia High School Class 6A state championship tournament. It is the first time the Lady Trojans have ever won a game in the state's Elite 8 tournament. The Trojans were there in 2007, 2008, and 2009 and didn't win. Thursday they lost the first game to Dacula 2-1 to go into the elimination bracket where a loss will send the team home.
Lee County will now face River Ridge at 4 p.m. this afternoon.
More details to come, but Trelis Whaley continued her domination from the plate, throwing out another runner trying to steal. She threw out two runners yesterday against Dacula.
