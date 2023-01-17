Lee County girls, Monroe girls blowout MLK opponents

ALBANY - The ladies of Lee County and the ladies of Monroe kicked off the MLK Classic Monday afternoon and both won easy games. Lee County started the day against Kendrick of Columbus and breezed to a 54-21 victory and Monroe followed with a 59-25 blowout of Early County.
The Lady Trojans of Lee County opened up a 31-8 halftime lead and head coach Tondra Davis gave all of her team members plenty of playing time. Kennedy Snead led the Lady Trojans with 16 points while Banniyah Citlak followed with 15 and Jarnyria Maddox added nine.
Monroe led 16-2 at the end of the first quarter and things never got better for the visiting Lady Bobcats of Early County. Early County tried to use full-court pressure to slow down the Lady Tornadoes but Monroe quickly found holes in the defense. Time after time Monroe through the ball to Aaliyah Robinson near half court and then she threw the ball down the court to Cierra Lunsford who raced past the defense for a layup over and over again.Lunsford led Monroe with 30 points on the day while Robinson knocked in 15.
Lee County is now 8-9 on the year and will host Northside Warner Robins Friday night in Leesburg. The No. 10-ranked Monroe girls are now 13-4 on the year and will host No. 5-ranked Carver Friday night in Albany. Carver and Dougherty are currently tied for the top region spot with 3-0 region records.
