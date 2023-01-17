Lee County girls, Monroe girls blowout MLK opponents

Monroe's Cierra Lunsford (25) lays up two of her 30 points during Monday's 59-25 win over Early County in the MLK Classic at Monroe.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - The ladies of Lee County and the ladies of Monroe kicked off the MLK Classic Monday afternoon and both won easy games. Lee County started the day against Kendrick of Columbus and breezed to a 54-21 victory and Monroe followed with a 59-25 blowout of Early County.

The Lady Trojans of Lee County opened up a 31-8 halftime lead and head coach Tondra Davis gave all of her team members plenty of playing time. Kennedy Snead led the Lady Trojans with 16 points while Banniyah Citlak followed with 15 and Jarnyria Maddox added nine.

