The Lee County Lady Trojans (3-4) jumped out to a 20-10 first quarter lead and never trailed as they beat Monroe 54-43 at home Tuesday night in Leesburg. Senior guard Latrevia Jones scored nine first quarter points and ended with 16 on the night to lead her team past the Tornadoes.
The Lady Trojans led by 14 in the third quarter after Erica Irby stole the ball and drove the length of the court against the Monroe defense, then dished the ball to Jarnyria Maddox under the basket for an easy two points. The Lady Tornadoes (3-3) quit, however and baskets by Kenzia Williams and Jordan Elder closed the gap to 39-29 after three quarters.
With just under five minutes to play Williams hit two more shots to close the gap to six points and had opportunities to get even closer. The Tornadoes missed four consecutive free throws that would have closed the gap even more, but six was as close at Monroe got and the Trojans stretched that lead back to 14 on a three-pointer by Landria Rollins. Irby scored seven fourth quarter points to keep her team in front.
Jones led the scorers for the Lady Trojans with 16, Jakailyn Poole added 11 and Irby finished with 10. Williams led the Tornadoes with 17, including 10 in the final period. Catresia White added eight for Monroe.
Westwood 53 Brookwood 50
In a GISA battle in Thomasville on Tuesday night, the Lady Cats of Westwood (5-1) edged rival Brookwood (4-2) 53-50 with Brianna Thompson scoring 22 for Westwood. After leading most of the game, Westwood fell behind in the second half and trailed 42-36 heading into the final quarter. Westwood’s stingy defense held Brookwood to eight fourth quarter points to secure the win.
Thompson’s 22 led the way for Westwood and fellow senior Caitlin Santiago added 14. Freshman Destiny Harris scored nine.