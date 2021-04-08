Lee County grad Chase McLain, a junior at Georgia Southwestern, was named the Peach Belt Conference Golfer of the Week on Thursday. It is his second Peach Belt weekly honor of the season.
McLain earned the award after placing fifth of 86 golfers at the 15-team Argonaut Invitational hosted by the University of West Florida. He shot 6-under-par 210 in the event, which featured 12 teams ranked in the NCAA Division II top 25, and was one of only two golfers in the field with all three rounds under par. He finished with 12 birdies.
McLain ranks sixth in the Peach Belt this season with a 71.7 scoring average.
