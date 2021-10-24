Wxc_2020_pbc_individual_champ.jpg

Mackenzie Taylor

Lee County grad Mackenzie Taylor, a junior at Augusta University, repeated Saturday as the Peach Belt Conference champion in women’s cross country.

Taylor won the 5K race in 18 minutes, 25 seconds, finishing 21 seconds ahead of runner-up Therese Schuhenn of Flagler. Her victory helped Augusta to third in the team standings.

Taylor won the conference title in 2020 in her first-ever season of cross country. She previously attended Truett-McConnell, where she played soccer for two seasons.

