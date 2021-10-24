urgent Lee County grad Mackenzie Taylor repeats as Peach Belt champion From Staff Reports Oct 24, 2021 Oct 24, 2021 Updated 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Mackenzie Taylor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lee County grad Mackenzie Taylor, a junior at Augusta University, repeated Saturday as the Peach Belt Conference champion in women’s cross country.Taylor won the 5K race in 18 minutes, 25 seconds, finishing 21 seconds ahead of runner-up Therese Schuhenn of Flagler. Her victory helped Augusta to third in the team standings. Taylor won the conference title in 2020 in her first-ever season of cross country. She previously attended Truett-McConnell, where she played soccer for two seasons. 