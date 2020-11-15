Lee County grad Mackenzie Taylor capped her dominant college cross country season with an individual title Saturday in the Peach Belt Conference Championships, hosted at the North Georgia campus in Gainesville.
The Augusta University sophomore, who won all four of her 2020 races, won the Peach Belt crown in 17 minutes, 7.86 seconds, a new record time for the meet (the old mark was 17:18). Her 54-second margin over the runner-up also was the largest in the history of the Peach Belt championships.
Taylor was voted the Peach Belt Runner of the Year prior to the meet, and her finish earned first-team all-conference honors. She also made the league’s All-Sportsmanship Team.
"Mackenzie was amazing again, going undefeated for her debut season of cross country, ever,” Augusta head coach Adam Ward said. “She set records for time and margin of victory.”
Taylor previously played soccer for two seasons at Truett-McConnell before focusing on a running career.
Behind Taylor’s finish, Augusta was fourth in the team standings.
