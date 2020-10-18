Lee County graduate Mackenzie Taylor’s college running career is off to an impressive start.
The Augusta University sophomore has won both of her races this season, most recently taking first in Friday’s UAB Blazer Classic hosted by Alabama-Birmingham. She won the open division with a 6K time of 21 minutes, 10.08 seconds, 15 seconds ahead of the runner-up.
She was even more dominant in her first college meet, a victory in the Koala XC Invitational that brought Peach Belt Conference runner of the week honors on Oct. 6. She won that race in 20:36.20, obliterating the previous school record of 21:03.60. She was 1:15 in front of the runner-up in that race.
Taylor previously played soccer for two seasons at Truett-McConnell before focusing on a running career.
"Mackenzie's background as a soccer player coming later into running gives her a slightly different path than most recruits,” Augusta coach Adam Ward said in April when his team’s signees were announced. “She played in high school and for two seasons in college. Never ran track or cross country. She then decided to pursue running at the collegiate level after this fall (2019). She has only run road races at the moment, but has produced some very impressive results. She will step in right away and help us fill the gaps left behind by our seniors who graduated this year. Her coach, Brittany Skiles, has said she is a raw talent, but has so much room to improve and grow, which is scary."
