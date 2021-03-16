The Lee County gymnastics team won the GymHound Invitational at Jones County last weekend.
Madison Perry led the Trojans with a championship in the all-around. She also won the beam, was third on floor and tied with teammate Kori Payne for first on vault. Payne was second in the all-around, and was runner-up on bars and beam.
Lily Suber was third on floor, bars and beam, and Maiya Johnson was first on bars.
