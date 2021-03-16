gym.jpg

Lee County's gymnastics team won last week's GymHound Invitational at Jones County. Pictured, left to right, are Lily Suber, Kori Payne, Madison Perry, Emily Kirksey and Maiya Johnson.

 Lee County High School

The Lee County gymnastics team won the GymHound Invitational at Jones County last weekend.

Madison Perry led the Trojans with a championship in the all-around. She also won the beam, was third on floor and tied with teammate Kori Payne for first on vault. Payne was second in the all-around, and was runner-up on bars and beam.

Lily Suber was third on floor, bars and beam, and Maiya Johnson was first on bars.

