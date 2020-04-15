Lee County playmaker Caleb McDowell committed Wednesday night to the North Carolina State University football program.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pound junior’s offer list reached double figures, and the N.C. State offer was one of his most recent, coming in late March. He also was offered by schools like Cincinnati, Colorado, East Carolina, Indiana, Purdue and Syracuse, as well as in-state programs Georgia State and Georgia Southern.
Respect it!🐐🖤thanks to all coaches who recruited me💯 pic.twitter.com/JxN4VDbc3S— ~🥋~ (@mcdowellcalebb5) April 15, 2020
McDowell was a first-team, All-Albany Area selection by the Albany Herald as a junior, helping Lee to the state quarterfinals with contributions on offense and defense. He also was selected as the Region 1-AAAAAA Athlete of the Year.
N.C. State recruited McDowell as a running back.
