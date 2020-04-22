Lee County playmaker Chauncey Magwood committed to the Kentucky Wildcats over a pack of other college football offers, including his other finalist, Florida State.
The 6-foot, 187-pound Magwood is rated as a three-star wide receiver prospect by 247Sports.com, which has him as the No. 38 junior in the state of Georgia and the No. 80 wideout prospect nationally.
He was a first-team, All-Albany Area selection by the Albany Herald for his play as a junior.
"I would like to start off saying I have decided to make my college commitment at this time so I will be able to give my complete focus this upcoming season to help lead my teammates & Lee County back to a championship,” Magwood posted on Twitter. “I would like to thank the man above for giving me the opportunity to show my talent at the next level. I would like to thank all my family members that have supported me through this whole recruiting process. Thanking all of my teammates & close friends, in some way you all push me to work harder. I would like to thank my coaches for having my back & giving me more knowledge of this sport. I always tell myself to take extra steps in anything I try to accomplish in life, nothing is guaranteed to you so work hard for everything.
"I would like to thank all the college coaches who believed in me and took a chance on me. THis has been nothing but a dream come true. I would like to thank the whole coaching staff at the UK. With that being said for the next 3-4 years I'd like to announce my commitment to the UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY."
