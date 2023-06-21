Lee County JV wins big
By Joe Whitfield @SidelineJoeWhit

AMERICUS - Lee County JV's Kendrell Butler shoots underneath the basket during Wednesday's Summer Basketball event at Sumter County High School outside Americus. Butler and Lee County built a 21-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 53-10 win over Dougherty's JV.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Sports