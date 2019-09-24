Pandemonium erupted in the Lee County dugout Tuesday evening when Abby Hughes scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Lady Trojans a 3-2 come from behind win over the top-ranked Houston County Lady Bears in Leesburg.
Lee County has now won 10 straight games since their last loss on September 5 to Houston County, 3-2.
The Trojans had fallen behind 2-0 in the fourth inning on two errors, a passed ball and a wild pitch, but the Lady Trojans never quit. Each time Lee County was up to bat the dugout was loud with support for their teammates. The Trojans finally got on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning when shortstop Rebekah Cooper belted a homerun just over the fence in left center.
Neither team could get any offense going otherwise. Hughes was in command on the mound for the Trojans when the Lady Bears were at bat and Houston County’s Olivia Brown was just as fierce.
As the teams moved into the bottom of the seventh, Houston County held a 2-1 after Hughes sat the Bears down in order in the top of the inning. Second baseman Karlee Back started things off with a fly just over third base that the Bears couldn’t handle. Back ended up at second base. After a bunt by Cooper, who was called out on a close play at first, Back had moved to third with one out. The Bears chose to intentionally walk Hughes and catcher Trellis Whaley to load the bases. Then third baseman Marley Smith worked the Houston County pitcher for a walk and Back scored to tie the game 2-2. That moved Hughes to third and after a couple of close pitches, Brown through a wild pitch past the Houston catcher and Hughes raced home to score the winning run.
Hughes recorded the win on the mound, giving up only two hits, no earned runs, three walks and she fanned eight batters. Brown took the loss with three hits, three earned runs, six walks and three strike outs.
“This was a big team win,” said head coach Dwayne Suggs after the game. “Even after getting down early 2-0 our girls stayed up with a positive attitude and came away with a big win over a very good Houston County team. Last week we set out to win five games in the week and we did. This week it’s about winning three. We aren’t going just to play some people, we are playing to win.”
The win moves the Lady Trojan record to 18-4 on the season and 6-1 in the region. More importantly, it gives the Lady Trojans homefield advantage for the region playoff and guarantees that Lee County will host the first-round game of the state playoffs. The Lady Trojans will host the Lady Bears Tuesday at Lee County High School for a double header scheduled to begin a 4 p.m. The second game will follow and if the two teams split the games, a third game will be held Wednesday.
