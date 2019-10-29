The Lee County Lady Trojans brought home the state runner-up trophy Monday evening after losing 6-0 to Pope, but the championship run in the tournament by the Lady Trojans made school history. They lost 3-2 in their first game against Dacula, but then the Lady Trojans won four straight to get to the finals.
“When we lost that first game against Dacula on Thursday, I thought ‘Oh Lord, here we go again,” said head coach Dewayne Suggs. “In 2007, 2008 and 2009 we went two-and-out. But on Friday we woke up and got ready and beat Evans and that was the first time Lee County had ever won a game in the Elite Eight.”
The Lady Trojans won again on Friday and then won two games on Saturday before rain interrupted their championship run against Pope. The game was postponed, and the team had to travel to Marietta to face Pope on its home field.
The Lady Trojans managed only one hit against the Greyhounds’ Hallie Adams and struck out 13 times. That hit was by senior first baseman Rhiannon Belcher. Pope freshman was 3 for 3 with two triples in the leadoff spot for Pope. Abby Hughes took the loss on the mound, giving up seven hits and four earned runs. She struck out 12 batters. She finished the season with a 22-6 record on the mound with 289 strike outs. She also hit 13 home runs and compiled a .426 batting average. While there was disappointment, no one with Lee County softball is disappointed with the season.
“Yes, we are disappointed we didn’t the state championship,” Suggs said. “But we are definitely proud of the season we had. It has been a fantastic year for Lee County softball.”
The Lady Trojan softball team featured seven seniors this season that all contributed to the team’s success. Four of those seniors have already made commitments to play college softball. Abby Hughes is committed to Georgia Tech, Trellis Whaley will be playing at Auburn of Montgomery, Karlee Back will be playing at Chipola College in Marianna, Fla. And Marley Smith is going to Georgia Military College.
While exhausted from the long weekend of competition and driving to Marietta and back, Suggs is already thinking of 2020.
“We are losing seven good seniors, but we have girls on the team already who are ready to play,” he said. “They have been role players for us this season, but they can play and they will be ready when the season rolls around again.”