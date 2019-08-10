LEESBURG- Lee County senior Abby Hughes doubled, homered, batted in six runs and then kept the Veterans High Warhawks off the bases by striking out 10 batters as the Lady Trojans won their opening game 11-1 Friday evening at Lee County High School.
The Lady Trojans were heading into the fifth inning up 6-1 in the fifth inning and had scored two more runs when Hughes came to the plate. She belted a three-run homer to invoke the mercy rule and end the game.
The Lady Trojans and Hughes took control of the game early. Veterans leadoff batter Nichole Chavous got on base to start the game, but then Hughes struck-out the next three batters and left Chavous on base. In the bottom of the first, Hughes came to the plate with the bases loaded and no one out. She hit into a fielder’s choice, but Karlee Back scored giving the Trojans a 1-0 lead. Calli Carr followed that with a fly to center and Rebekah Cooper raced home to make the score 2-0. The Trojans added two more runs in the first to lead 4-0 after one.
After Hughes stuck-out the side in the second inning, she belted a double that hit the left field fence and knocked in two runs and pushed the lead up to 6-0.
Veterans got their one run in the fourth inning when Cailyn Snellgrove knocked in Trinity Thiel.
Saturday the Lady Trojans lost two games in Columbus. Marion County beat Lee 5-4 and Harris County topped the Trojans 5-3 with a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the seventh. In the first game, Julianna Franklin pitched seven innings giving up seven hits and five runs, but only one of the runs was earned. The Lady Trojan defense committed four errors.
Hughes, Karlee Beck and Rhiannon Belcher each had two hits for the Lady Trojans. Trellis Whaley, Alexis Danforth and Anna Claire Strickland each recorded hits. Belcher’s hits included a double and two rbis. Beck also had a double.
In the Harris County game, Hughes belted a two-run homer and the Trojans also got hits from Whaley, Belcher and Calli Carr. Hughes took the loss on the mound.
The softball season was scheduled to open on Thursday with a game at Worth County, but the weather postponed that game. . Lee County’s next home game is scheduled for Wednesday against Lowndes. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.