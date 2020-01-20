Lee County’s Lady Trojans jumped out to a big lead early Monday morning against Crisp County in the first game of the MLK Classic at Monroe High School and held off the Lady Cougars to win 51-36.
The Lady Trojans used full court pressure to cause numerous first half turnovers and built a 20-point half time lead. The Lady Cougars were able to close the gap to 11 at one point in the fourth quarter, but that was as close as they got.
The Lady Trojans had a balanced scoring attack led by post-player Jakailyn Poole who put in 14 points from the paint. Erica Irby added eight points, while Cayla Boyd and Destiny Reed each put in seven.
The win improves the Lady Trojan record to 7-12 and ends a four-game losing skid. The Lady Trojans had lost their previous four games by a total of just 12 points, including a 40-39 loss to region rival Valdosta which is currently ranked third in Class 6A. Lee County will host Northside-Warner Robins Tuesday at Lee County High School Tip-off is 6 p.m.
The Lady Cougars fell to 4-10 and will host the Monroe Golden Tornadoes Tuesday night in Cordele for a region contest. Tip-off in Cordele is set for 6 p.m.
A photo gallery from the game will be on Albanyherald.com.
