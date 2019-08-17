The Lady Trojans on Lee County have improved their season record to 5-2 after sweeping three games at the Georgia Dugout Club tournament in Kennesaw, Ga. Including a win over second-ranked Pope, 4-3.
In the final game against Mt. Paran Christian, the Lady Trojans scored on an error in the sixth inning to take a 3-2 lead and break a tied game.
Both teams featured strong pitching with Mt. Paran’s Chambley striking out ten batters and Lee’ Julianna Franklin whiffing five.
Mount Paran Christian began the scoring in the second inning with a single.
Franklin earned the win on the mound for the Lady Trojans as she pitched six innings, allowing two hits and two runs while striking out five.
At the plate, Trellis Whaley led with Trojans with two hits in three at bats and Abby Hughes belted a home run in the sixth inning.
In the Pope game, the Lady Trojans were tied 3-3 and scored the winning run in the sixth inning on an error. Senior pitcher Abby Hughes homered in the third inning as the Lady Trojans took an early lead. Pope responded with a homerun in bottom of the third to tie the game at 3.
Hughes took the win on the mound for Lee County, pitching six innings. Giving up three runs on four hits. She struck out 13 batters.
It was the third straight game where the Trojans didn't commit a single error. Trellis Whaley made the most plays with 15.
Friday the Lady Trojans began the tournament with a 15-6 whipping of North Paulding. Whaley was the offensive star for Lee County as she belted three hits, including a three-run homer, to knock in four runs and lead the Trojans to the win. During that third inning, the Lady Trojans scored 10 runs to put the game away. Karlee Beck, Rebekah Cooper and Hughes all knocked in runs in that big third inning.
Hughes recorded the win in relief on the mound, pitching two and two-thirds innings, giving up zero runs, and striking out six. She did not walk a batter.
Julianna Franklin started the game for Trojans. She surrendered six runs on four hits over two and a third innings, striking out two and walking zero,
The Lady Trojans racked up 11 hits on the day. Whaley, Cooper, and Hughes each collected multiple hits. Whaley led Trojans with three hits in three at bats.