There are more college football players from Lee County High School than any other Georgia school in Class AAAAAA, according to according to research by Steve Slay of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association. The story was first reported by the Atlanta Journal Constitution’s Todd Holcomb.
There are 40 former Lee County Trojans who are on the rosters of college football teams around the nation. That total tops all other Class 6A schools in Georgia. Next are Tucker (38), Stephenson (37), Mays (35) and Alpharetta (29).
There are 25 players from the state that are on the rosters of LSU and Clemson who will play for the national championship Monday night. Lee County alumnus Tory Carter is expected to be the starting fullback for the LSU Tigers in Monday night’s national championship game.
“The thing I am most proud of is it shows that our kids are prepared both academically and athletically to succeed when they get to college,” said Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio. “It shows that in addition to having good players, our kids are prepared to be successful when they get to college.”
Here is the list of Lee County alumni currently on the rosters of football teams across the country: Jacob Baker, Valdosta State; William Bryant, Samford; Jalen Bush, Albany State; Alex Caldwell, Avila; Griffin Carder, Georgia Southern; DeAngelo Carter, Minnesota; Tory Carter, Louisiana State; Cameron Covin, Florida A&M; Nikko Cruz, LaGrange; Noa Cruz, LaGrange; Tiyance Dewberry, Georgia State; Tray Eafford, Troy; Jeremiah Engram, LaGrange; DreQuan Garmon, Albany State; Derrick Gorsuch, West Georgia; Reagan Harrell, Lincoln (Mo.); T.J. Harris, Troy; Anthony Harvey, Albany State; Jaxavier Hicks, Copiah-Lincoln CC; Da'Quaun Jamison, Central Michigan; Shaundarious Kimbrough, Ellsworth CC; Akileis Leroy, Florida Atlantic; Zack Mason, LaGrange; Tae Mayo, West Virginia; Griffin McDowell, Florida; Chris Melton, Middle Tennessee; Garet Morrell, Marshall; Jase Orndorff, Dodge City CC; Jacob Pierce, Mercer; Eric Price, Albany State; Otis Reese, Georgia; Jammie Robinson, South Carolina; Mark Robinson, Southeast Missouri State; Daveon Sanders, Mars Hill; Aubrey Solomon, Tennessee; Kermit Solomon, Valdosta State; Collins Tensley, Benedict; Ty Terrell, Murray State; Brandon Thomas, LaGrange; Josh West, Avila.
Three more Lee County seniors signed national letters of intent and will join those ranks. Parker Rogers has already enrolled at Middle Tennessee, Wing Green will be going to Georgia Tech and quarterback Kyle Toole is going to Troy University. More seniors are also expected to sign on the February signing day.
