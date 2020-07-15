Lee County linebacker Jaron Willis moved into the 247Sports.com rankings for the top Class of 2022 high school football recruits.
Willis, previously unranked, appeared at No. 152 nationally in the rankings, which have him as a four-star recruit. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder sports close to 15 college offers, including Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech and Tennessee.
