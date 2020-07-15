004 - Lee County-Creekside.jpg

Lee County's Jaron Willis (6) tackles Creekside's Tyler Malone (4) Friday night in the second round of the Georgia High School Association Class 6A playoffs at Trojan Field.

 Special Photo: Tim Morse

Lee County linebacker Jaron Willis moved into the 247Sports.com rankings for the top Class of 2022 high school football recruits.

Willis, previously unranked, appeared at No. 152 nationally in the rankings, which have him as a four-star recruit. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder sports close to 15 college offers, including Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech and Tennessee.

