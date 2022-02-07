urgent Lee County long snapper Jacob Osborne signs with Albany State From staff reports Feb 7, 2022 Feb 7, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jacob Osborne Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lee County senior Jacob Osborne signed over the weekend with the Albany State University football program. Osborne, a long snapper, helped Lee win 49 games, four region titles and one state title over the past four years. The Trojans now have 13 seniors who will play college football. Recommended for you +9 SEVEN different roles? Actors who played multiple characters in the same movie Hollywood isn't all glitz and glamour - life in front of the camera can be draining. Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jacob Osborne Lee County Title American Football Sport Senior Long Snapper Football Trojan Success! 