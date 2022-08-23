Lee County's Anna Lang (22) slides into second base after hitting a double in the third inning to knock in a run and tie the game 1-1 at that point. She later scored to give Lee County an early lead. She had two hits in Tuesday's game.
LEESBURG — The No. 8-ranked Lee County Lady Trojans led the No. 7-ranked Houston County Lady Bears 3-2 until Houston County erupted for seven runs in the sixth inning to take a 9-3 win over Lee County in softball.
Houston County's Jacy Harrelson had the big hit for the Lady Bears — a grand slam to left field. That hit came after the Lady Bears had scored three runs to take a 5-3 lead.
The Lady Trojans started their scoring in the bottom of the third with two outs when Brianna Johnson and Anna Lang hit back-to-back doubles. Johnson scored on Lang's double, then Lang scored when Brinslee Strickland laced a line drive over the first base bag for a single.
In the fourth, Lee County catcher Maden Workman just missed a home run with a long double to the centerfield fence. Houston County brought in the hard-throwing Harrelson to pitch and she walked the first batter to load the bases with nobody out. Sydney Lord singled to right to score one run, but that is all Lee could score and left the bases loaded.
Sarah Musgrove took the loss on the mound for Lee County. She pitched 6 1/3 innings, giving up four hits and five earned runs. She walked eight and struck out four.
Lang led Lee County with two hits in four at-bats and had an RBI.
One of Lee County's best defensive plays of the day came from first baseman Emmalee Freeman. The Lady Bears were threatening early in the game with one out and runners at first and second when Freeman snagged a hard line drive and then raced back to first base to get the runner out — a double-play all by herself.
Lee County's next home game will be next Thursday at 5 p.m. when Veterans comes to town for a region matchup.
