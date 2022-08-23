0010.jpg

Lee County's Anna Lang (22) slides into second base after hitting a double in the third inning to knock in a run and tie the game 1-1 at that point. She later scored to give Lee County an early lead. She had two hits in Tuesday's game.

 Joe Whitfield

LEESBURG — The No. 8-ranked Lee County Lady Trojans led the No. 7-ranked Houston County Lady Bears 3-2 until Houston County erupted for seven runs in the sixth inning to take a 9-3 win over Lee County in softball.

Houston County's Jacy Harrelson had the big hit for the Lady Bears — a grand slam to left field. That hit came after the Lady Bears had scored three runs to take a 5-3 lead.

