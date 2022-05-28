ALBANY — The Dougherty Trojans hosted the first of the summer basketball games on Pearce Avenue, but Saturday's results saw Lee County and Monroe take wins over their two opponents while the split up Dougherty team was 2-2.
The Dougherty Trojans were split between the Maroon team and the White jersey team Saturday, where it seemed the Maroon team had most of the older, more experienced Trojans and the white team was mainly the younger players.
The younger Trojans began the games Saturday with a matchup against Worth County. The Trojans jumped out to a quick 12-2 lead thanks to a couple of back-to-back 3-pointers and ran away with a 51-27 win over the Rams. The Rams had only six players while the Trojans had plenty of back-up with players to switch in and out.
The Lee County Trojans opened up with tight defense against the Maroon Trojans and built a quick 10-0 lead thanks to steals and turnovers. Lee County ran out to a 19-4 lead before the Maroon Trojans saw holes in the defense. Dougherty point guard Jaion Burns found some ways around the defense including a 3-pointer from the corner that saw Dougherty pull to within five points late in the game, but Lee County held on for a 48-36 win.
Lee County was led by Ousmane Kromah, Donovan Taylor and Braylon Chaney, among others.
The Monroe Golden Tornadoes then hit the floor running against Worth County and had little trouble. Before 10 minutes of the first 20-minute half was up Monroe led Worth 34-8. Again, the Rams had only six players while Monroe had so many boys that four didn't have a chair and had to stand or sit on the floor. The Monroe speed was too much for the Rams and the Tornadoes won 89-24.
Following that game, another blowout ensued when the Lee County Trojans took on a young Taylor County squad. Chaney hit three 3-pointers within the first few minutes and Lee led 29-4. The final in that game was 81-29.
Finally, it was time for the marquee game of the day with the Maroon Trojans of Dougherty against Monroe. The Tornadoes got a quick, early lead on easy baskets by Andrico Jackson, but Dougherty's Burns drilled a long 3-pointer from the corner moments later that gave the Trojans a 9-6 lead. Dougherty led the rest of the first half until very late in the half when Justin Burns broke a 22-22 tie by hitting two free throws and giving Monroe a lead they would never lose. In the second half, the Tornadoes scored the first 10 points to pull up to a 36-23 lead. The Tornado defense held the Trojans to just nine second-half points and won 43-31.
The final game of the day saw the Dougherty white jersey team top Taylor County 39-35.
Lee County head coach Kirven Davis shared his perspective on summer basketball and what his program was doing during these summer games.
"It is about building confidence," Davis said. "We keep up with a few key stats and we want to win these games. I know some people will say it is just about letting everybody play and get experience, but we want to win to build that confidence and to build momentum. You can't go into the season with momentum if you lose all of your summer games."
Davis' team is missing seven players from last year's team who graduated, plus was missing a couple of more who were unable to be at Saturday's event. He did say he hoped to be able to play 40 games this summer to help his team prepare for next season.
