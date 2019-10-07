The latest high school football poll is out and the Lee County Trojans (5-1) have inched up to #4 in the Class 6A poll behind top-ranked Dacula (6-0), second-ranked Valdosta (5-1) and third-ranked Harrison (5-1). Dacula remained unbeaten this week with a convincing 42-7 thrashing of Gainesville while both Valdosta and Harrison had the week off. The Trojans blasted Thomson at home Friday night 55-13. The Trojans moved up a spot because previously fourth-ranked Coffee lost Friday night to Godby of Florida 35-28.
While Lee County takes the next week off to prepare to begin region competition, all three teams ranked above the Trojans will be in action. Top-ranked Dacula will face Apalachee (2-4), second-ranked Valdosta will be at home against ninth-ranked Houston County and Harrison will travel to fifth-ranked Allatoona. The Trojans will use the week off to get ready for a state championship rematch with Northside of Warner Robins who will come to Leesburg next Friday, October 18.
Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio said the Trojans aren’t focused on the others in Class 6A, but on themselves.
“We are going to focus on ourselves this week,” Fabrizio said. “We are going to try to clean up some mistakes and continue to improve.”
In Georgia’s largest classification, 7A, the top teams remained the same with Lowndes holding the top sport, followed by McEachern and Colquitt County. In 5A, Bainbridge dropped from #3 to #8 after losing to Tift County Friday night 24-6. Buford remains #1 in that class, followed by Carrollton and Jones County.
Cairo remains as the only Class 4A team from region 1-AAAA to be ranked. The Syrupmakers beat Columbus 39-0 Friday night and remained at the #6 spot in the poll. There is a huge region game this Friday night as Cairo will travel to Carver of Columbus. Carver is also 5-1 on the season and blasted Northside 52-0 this past week.
In Class A, Pelham and Mitchell County remained #3 and #5, respectively, in the poll. All 10 sports of the top ten poll remained the same this week for Class A. Both the Hornets and the Eagles were off this past weekend. Pelham will host Stewart County this week while the Eagles will host Calhoun County Saturday night in Camilla.
Don't miss any of the local sports news! Sign up for our free email newsletter! Click here: https://www.albanyherald.com/newsletters/