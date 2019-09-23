The Lee County Trojans have moved up one spot in the latest Class 6A football poll after the Trojans easily dismantled Southwest Macon 56-6 Friday night in Leesburg. The Trojans took over the #5 spot because region rival Houston County lost to Veterans 7-2. The loss was the Bears’ first of the season and they had jumped to #5 in the rankings after beating Peach County the week prior. Both the Bears and the Trojans are off this Friday night.
The top four spots remained the same in Class 6A with Valdosta at #1, Dacula at #2, Coffee at #3 and Harrison at #4. This week there was one team in Region 1 that is not ranked. Northside Warner Robins fell out of the top ten despite beating Milledgeville 33-28 last week. The Eagles of Northside will have another big test this week when they play crosstown rival Warner Robins Friday night. Warner Robins is currently ranked sixth in Class 5A after losing to Colquitt County 31-14 last week.
Speaking of Colquitt County...the Packers are currently fifth in Class 7A and will have a chance to move up this week when they host top-ranked Grayson Friday night in Moultrie. Grayson moved up to the top spot two weeks ago when they knocked off top-ranked Marietta and held the spot this week after beating Westlake 35-21.
In Class 4A the only school in the area ranked is Cairo (3-1). The Syrupmkers beat Hardaway 21-7 and will host Westover (4-0) Friday night in Cairo.
In Class 3A, Crisp County has moved into the top ten after beating South Gwinnett 24-21. The Cougars (3-2) have another major test this Friday night when they take on third-ranked Bainbridge.
In Class A there is a new number one. Irwin County is now on top after beating previously top-ranked Clinch County 14-0. Irwin is number one, Clinch fell to second and Pelham is still in the #3 spot. Mitchell County has moved up to the #4 spot after previously 4th ranked Marion County dropped a spot after losing to Bleckley County 43-28.
See the complete poll on page 2B.