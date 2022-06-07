The V Foundation, a top-rated cancer research charity, announced five new members of its board of directors Monday, including Lee County native and longtime MLB standout Buster Posey.
Posey is joined on the list of new additions by NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, music star Ciara, as well as Rita Ferro, president of advertising sales for Disney, and Jeff Berry, an attorney and sports agent.
“We are thrilled to welcome this new slate of board members,” said Shane Jacobson, CEO of the V Foundation. “Each one brings a unique talent, a special perspective and a commitment to ending cancer. They will be instrumental as the V Foundation grows and soon eclipses our third decade of game-changing and lifesaving research.”
Posey is a former Major League Baseball player who is a seven-time All-Star, three-time World Series champion, and 2012 National League MVP. He spent his entire 12-year career as the catcher for the San Francisco Giants. Prior to being drafted, Posey attended Florida State University.
In 2016, Buster and his wife Kristen, launched the BP28 Foundation, which is focused on changing the outcomes for pediatric cancer patients by raising funds for pioneering research and treatment. To date, BP28 has raised more than $5.5 million; the Poseys have also spent hundreds of hours supporting patients and their families in their many hospital visits and hosting them at Giants games. The BP28 Foundation has partnered with the V Foundation to fund lifesaving research for young cancer patients.
“The V Foundation is adding five exceptional leaders to our board of directors,” said Evan Goldberg, chair of the V Foundation board. “There has been tremendous progress in cancer research, but there is more work to be done. Led by a strong board and fueled by Jim Valvano’s call to action, the V Foundation is committed to accelerating the research that will lead to cures for cancer.”
The V Foundation board of directors provides guidance to ensure the sustainability and long-term effectiveness of the organization while upholding its core principles. Its leadership has contributed to the V Foundation’s consistency, evidenced by the awarding of 11 consecutive 4-star (highest) ratings from Charity Navigator, America’s largest evaluator of charities. The V Foundation is among the top 2% of all charities evaluated. The V Foundation is also a GuideStar platinum-rated charity. For more information about the V Foundation and its mission, please visit v.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.