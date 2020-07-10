Lee County native and San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey announced Friday that he has elected not to play in the shortened Major League Baseball season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Posey, 33, and his wife Kristen adopted young twin girls recently, and the 2012 National League MVP had concerns about their health. His daughters were born prematurely and are in stable condition, but still face an extended stay in the NICU. The Poseys already had two children, twins (one boy, one girl) born in 2011.
"After weighing it for a long time, talking to doctors, I just feel like in the current state that we are right now and these babies being as fragile as they are for the next four months, at minimum, this ultimately wasn't that difficult a decision for me," Posey told reporters Friday.
Posey reported to Giants camp on Saturday and participated in weekend workouts.
"The Giants fully support Buster's decision,” the team Tweeted regarding Posey’s decision. “Buster is an integral part of our team and will be sorely missed, but we look forward to having him back in 2021."
Posey is part of a growing group of MLB players who have chosen not to play in 2020. The list also includes two Atlanta Braves, Felix Hernandez and Nick Markakis.
Posey isn’t considered high risk regarding his personal health, so he isn’t permitted to “opt out” out of the season and receive his full prorated salary. Because of that, he forfeits roughly $8 million in salary for 2020 and loses service time for the season.
Posey is a six-time MLB All-Star who has won the World Series three times.
