LEESBURG — The Lee County ninth grade football team took advantage of four Veterans fumbles and one interception and blanked the visitors 30-0 Thursday afternoon at Trojan Field on the campus of Lee County High School.
Early on neither team could move and the Trojans punted after their first possession. The Veterans coaches were yelling for the players to get away from the ball, but one player picked up the ball to run it back and then fumbled. Lee County's Fletcher Hall pounced on the ball and gave the Trojans first and ten at the 30 yard line.
The Trojans still couldn't move against the Warhawk defense and Veterans took over on downs. However, on the first play the Warhawk quarterback pitched the ball on an option play and Veterans lost the ball again. Two plays later,Lee County's Kam Taylor took the hand-off and busted through the middle of the line to the right side of the field and went 29 yards in for the touchdown. Quarterback Weston Bryan then barreled through the middle of the Warhawk defense with the two points after, making it 8-0.
The Trojans got another fumble recovery by Kymarrion Davis just before the end of the first quarter, but the Trojans couldn't get a drive going and punted. Just after the beginning of the second quarter, the Trojans' Damarion Scott picked off a Warhawk pass. It stopped the Warhawk offense, but again the Trojan offense couldn't move either.
Ninth Grade head coach Trey Green kept telling his sideline that "we were going to have to take some shots down the field to loosen that defense up."
The Trojans did that on the next possession. Lee County took over deep in their own territory with only 1:14 remaining in the half. Quarterback Weston Bryan hit one pass that moved the ball all the way down to the 25 yard line and then hit Niccorian Hall for a touchdown pass with 24 seconds remaining in the half. Hall then ran in the extra points and the Trojans led 16-0 at the half.
The Warhawks took the opening kickoff and still couldn't move against the Trojan defense and punted. It was a short, high punt and Lee County's Tre Norman ran under the punt around the 40 yard line and raced into the end zone for another Trojan touchdown. The extra point attempt was no good after the snap flew over Hall's head.
The last Trojan score came from Hall again. He caught a pass from Bryan which he took to the six yard line. The Warhawk defense stood up and kept the Trojans from scoring until fourth down, when Hall blew through the line for the final touchdown of the day. Kam Taylor, who started the scoring early on, ended it with the two-point run.
