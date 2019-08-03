Three days after starting practice with full pads, the Lee County Trojans battled in full game situations during a scrimmage with referees Saturday morning at Lee County High School. The team scrimmaged against each other with the first team offense battling the first team defense, then the second team offense running against the second team defense, and so forth.
The first offense moved the down quickly against the first team defense the first two times they had the ball. While there were some running plays, most of the focus was on the passing game led by senior quarterback Kyle Toole. During the first drive the offense seemed to stall at the 11-yard line and faced a third down play – eleven yards away from the end zone. Toole dropped back and then scrambled to the right as the defense came after him, then connected with senior wide receiver James Hopson in the end zone for the score.
On the second drive, the offense started deep in their own territory— at the two. After a few plays, Toole again connected with Hopson for a big gainer down inside the 30-yard line. A couple of plays later the offense was down at the two-yard line and looking for the score. Chauncey Magwood came in for the Wildcat play and took the direct snap into the end zone for the touchdown.
The second team defense stopped the second team offense the first time around, but when the teams lined up for the second time – at the two yard line, Christian Frazier took the ball around the left side of the line and raced 98 yards for a touchdown – a one play drive for 98 yards.
“We have lots of weapons on offense,” said head coach Dean Fabrizio. “We have a lot of experience and talent on offense. Our defense is much younger and less experienced, but I believe we will have the right guys in place, and they are learning and getting better every day.”
The scrimmage was scheduled not only to give the football team experience, but to help with a training for referees. The All-Star Officials Association had partnered with the Lee County Trojans for the scrimmage. A large group of new game officials were in Leesburg to observe the scrimmage and work on their skills during meetings at the high school.
“I am really grateful to have this opportunity,” Fabrizio said. “The All Star Officials wanted to simulate game type work for training and we were happy to be a part of it.”
“We had 120 guys get game like experience in today,” the coach said. “And after only three days with pads we didn’t have a whole lot of penalties. I was really impressed that we didn’t have more false start and off-side type penalties. The guys did a really good job.”
The Trojans are preparing for a season opening scrimmage against a strong Tift County team in Leesburg on August 15 and then the regular season opener at home against Dougherty on August 24.
