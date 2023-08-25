Ousmane Kromah touchdown

Lee County junior running back Ousmane Kromah (32) breaks free for a 52-yard touchdown run during the first quarter of Friday night's game in Leesburg. Kromah scored on runs of 21, 52, and 41 yards to help the Trojans win 51-14 over Hapeville Charter.

 Joe Whitfield

LEESBURG - Lee County Head Coach Dean Fabrizio was concerned about his team getting off to a slow start last week and in the scrimmage the week before, so his Trojans made sure that didn't happen again.

Lee County scored their first touchdown less than two minutes into Friday night's game against Hapeville Charter and whipped the visiting Hornets 51-14.

