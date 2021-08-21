ALBANY — Lee County senior tight end Tyrus Washington snagged a fourth-quarter touchdown pass from quarterback Christopher Martin, then caught the game-winning extra point pass from Jevelle Furgerson on a trick play that gave the Trojans a 25-22 win over Carver-Columbus Saturday evening in Albany.
The Trojan defense added a late safety as the Tigers tried desperately to answer the Trojan touchdown. The game was the annual season opener in the Hamp Smith Classic and was played in the Albany State University Coliseum in front of a large crowd.
The game was close throughout and momentum went both ways. The Trojans entered the game ranked No. 2 in Class AAAAAA while the Tigers of Carver came in ranked No.4 in Class AAAA. Both teams seemed to live up to their credentials in a hard-fought battle.
"This is a really good Carver football team," said Lee head coach Dean Fabrizio. "But I am really proud of our boys and the way they responded after we got behind. They really showed great composure and stayed the course. It says a lot about our team and is a great testament to our program."
The Trojans had fallen behind 22-15 in the third quarter when momentum turned in Carver's favor and Lee County had a few plays that Fabrizio wishes he could take back. During that span, the Trojans lost two fumbles and had a kickoff where the ball bounced through the receiver's legs and the Trojans ended up deep in Carver territory at the 8-yard line. It was after that second fumble when the Trojan defense stopped Carver deep in Lee County territory and keep the Tigers from getting into the end zone.
"That stop later in the third quarter was the turning point in the game," Fabrizio said. "If they score, we're down two scores. But our defense stood up and the momentum swung our way."
That great stop included a tackle for loss by Chris Jenkins and then pressure on Carver's quarterback Devin Riles that made him overthrow the pass on third down. Then Malik Brackens and Wiley Greer teamed up to sack Riles and put the Tigers at the 6-yard line. He had to punt from inside his end zone and Lee County's Malcom Jones took the return to the 31-yard line and that set up the winning drive.
The Trojans looked efficient to open the game when they took the opening kickoff and moved quickly down the field for an early score. The drive was highlighted by a big run from Ousmane Kromah down to the 14-yard line. Two plays later Martin hit Furgerson to put the Trojans on the board first. Julius McClellan ran in the two-point conversion for the Trojans.
After the Tigers closed the gap to 8-7 early in the second, McClellan put the Trojans up with his first touchdown of the season, a five yard run to cap and 80-yard drive. That drive included a long run by McClellan as well as an impressive catch by Willie Williams, who wrestled the ball away from the Carver defender to keep possession for the Trojans.
Sophomore quarterback Martin completed 12 of 22 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown. McClellan rushed for 119 yards on 20 carries, while Kromah carried the ball 13 times for 86 yards. Washington, who has committed to play college football at the University of Arkansas, led the receivers with six catches for 60 yards.
The Trojans will be on their home field for the next four weeks. Maynard Jackson High School from Atlanta will be traveling down to Leesburg for Friday night's game. Kickoff is set for 7:30.
