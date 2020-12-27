Two high school football programs that have stacked up convincing victories in the state playoffs figure to face their biggest test in the biggest game.
Lee County and Buford, both unstoppable in the playoffs, meet for the first time Tuesday in the Class AAAAAA state championship game at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. with a TV broadcast by GPB.
The winner of the title will have earned it after surviving both the COVID-19 pandemic and the gauntlet of AAAAAA, typically filled with top teams and even deeper this year with teams like Buford, last year’s AAAAA state champion, moving up.
“A state championship is something extremely special, especially in a year like this with the adversity of COVID and everything else,” Lee head coach Dean Fabrizio said. “Not only that, it is an absolutely loaded 6A classification. In this classification, to be champion is to be the best of the best.”
Both Lee and Buford look like the two best in the class, both sitting at 12-1 and on a run of noteworthy victories.
The Trojans are coming off a 35-14 win over Westlake and its roster filled with high-end college recruits. They previously overpowered River Ridge (49-31), Brunswick (48-21) and Tucker (49-17) in the postseason.
“It’s not just their personnel because they have good players everywhere,” Buford head coach Bryant Appling said of Lee. “It’s just their toughness. They play the brand of football we try to play. They play physical. They’re a tough team. It’s going to be strength against strength.”
Appling’s team hasn’t played a close game since a season-opening loss to AAAAAAA North Cobb. The Wolves have rolled through the playoffs with wins over Douglas County (48-0), Cambridge (42-7), Hughes (44-15) and Valdosta (45-26). They led Valdosta 31-0 at halftime, and held a substantial lead until Valdosta scored twice in the last three minutes.
“The thing about Buford, they’re well-coached, they’ve got great players and they’ve got a lot of great players,” Fabrizio said. “They’re rotating guys that aren’t playing a whole lot that are exceptional. They’ve got tremendous depth, talent and they’re well-coached. They’ve got the finest facilities. They’ve got all the advantages. … And their execution level is great. They have a stable of exceptional running backs and they rotate quarterbacks in that can hurt you running the ball and throwing the ball. They’re efficient defensively. The thing that jumps out is how complete of a team they are.”
Both offenses have been prolific in the playoffs, and are similar in how they move the ball with a physical ground game with the occasional big pass play mixed in. And both have high-level talent in the backfield.
Lee’s Caleb McDowell, a South Carolina recruit, leads the rushing attack with 1,258 yards and 26 touchdowns, and teammate Preston Simmons is close behind at 994 yards and 11 TDs. Kentucky signee Chauncey Magwood has rushed for 634 yards and five TDs, and has thrown for 755 yards and 11 more scores.
Buford splits its carries between three running backs, with Nebraska recruit Gabe Ervin and Victor Venn, a junior with Power Five offers, getting most of the work. C.J. Clinkscales also is a big part of the rotation. Dylan Wittke and Ashton Daniels share the Wolves’ quarterback duties.
“Of course, they’re a really good team, they’re 12-1 and lost their first game and they’ve been winning since,” Lee linebacker Baron Hopson said. “They’re a great team. We’re a great team. It will come down to who executes and plays more physical.”
Both teams are impressive defensively, too.
The active and speedy Lee defense has playmakers like linebacker Juwan Bailey (15 sacks, 12 tackles for losses), Hopson (134 tackles) and defensive end Eric Sanders (nine sacks). Buford features Power Five prospects or signees at all three levels of the defense.
“Top to bottom, they’re solid, more than solid, they’re exceptional,” Fabrizio said.
Buford is after a state championship in its first season in AAAAAA after winning on every level where it has been placed over the past 20 years with past titles in Class A (2001), AA (2002-2003, 2007-10), AAA (2012-13), AAAA (2014) and AAAAA (2019).
Lee is looking for its third AAAAAA state championship in a four-year span after winning both the 2017 and 2018 crowns.
“Our kids have been very focused, very ready,” Fabrizio said. “These kids are used to playing long seasons. They’re used to playing deep in the playoffs. Our kids expect to be here.”
The Buford players do, too.
“It always does help that you’ve been there and played in that stadium before,” Appling said of Georgia State’s Parc Stadium. “We’ve actually played there four years in a row with the Corky Kell (Classic) and everything. Last year we played and won it there. … Lee County has played in plenty of games like this and won a couple (of titles) recently, too. Some kids on those teams have played in those games, too, so I don’t see it as a clear-cut advantage for us. It should be an advantage for both of us, so hopefully it will be a good game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.