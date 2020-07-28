Lee County released its updated high school football schedule, which was revamped after the Georgia High School Association's recent decision to push games back into September.
Lee begins with an Aug. 21 home scrimmage against Colquitt County before opening the season two weeks later.
Here's the full Lee schedule:
Sept. 4 Monroe at Albany State/Hamp Smith Classic
Sept. 11 Maynard Jackson
Sept. 18 Crawford County
Sept. 25 at Lowndes
Oct. 2 Lithia Springs
Oct. 9 Warner Robins
Oct. 16 at Tift County
Oct. 30 Houston County
Nov. 6 at Northside-Warner Robins
Nov. 13 Valdosta
