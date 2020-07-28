Deab Fabrizio and Carl Taylor
Buy Now

Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio instructs his players during a practice.

 File Photo

Lee County released its updated high school football schedule, which was revamped after the Georgia High School Association's recent decision to push games back into September.

Lee begins with an Aug. 21 home scrimmage against Colquitt County before opening the season two weeks later.

Here's the full Lee schedule:

Sept. 4 Monroe at Albany State/Hamp Smith Classic

Sept. 11 Maynard Jackson

Sept. 18 Crawford County

Sept. 25 at Lowndes

Oct. 2 Lithia Springs

Oct. 9 Warner Robins

Oct. 16 at Tift County

Oct. 30 Houston County

Nov. 6 at Northside-Warner Robins

Nov. 13 Valdosta

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.