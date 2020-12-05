LEESBURG — Lee County reached the quarterfinals of the state football playoffs for the fourth straight season with a 48-21 win over Brunswick in the Class AAAAAA second round.
The top-ranked Trojans, now 15-1 in the state playoffs since 2017, advance to play at River Ridge in Woodstock in next week’s Elite Eight. They led Brunswick just 14-7 at halftime before pulling away.
"Our kids knew they didn't play well in the first half and we challenged them at halftime to come out and play like we are capable of,” Lee head coach Dean Fabrizio said. “They did that and more. Brunswick is a fine football team and we knew we would have to play hard for four quarters to beat them."
Preston Simmons had 83 rushing yards and three touchdowns, Caleb McDowell rushed for 105 yards and two scores and J.D. Fugerson had 106 receiving yards and a TD. Lee racked up 458 total yards.
Marique McWhorter’s 75-yard TD run in the fourth quarter extended the lead to 48-14 before Brunswick added a late score.
Cornerbacks Cedric Wynn and A.J. Patrick intercepted two passes each to lead the Trojans’ defense, which held Brunswick to 215 yards (133 passing, 82 rushing). Through 11 games, Lee’s defense has allowed just 175.5 yards (87.4 rushing, 88.1 passing).
While Lee’s state championship hopes continue, two other area football teams saw their seasons end Friday night in the second round — Pelham lost 14-6 to visiting Clinch County and Mitchell County fell 49-8 at Metter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.