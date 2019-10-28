A last-second field goal by Austin Beaver gave Lee County a 53-50 win over second-ranked Valdosta Friday night and put the Trojans in the drivers’ seat in Region 1-AAAAAA. It also helped the Trojans move up one spot in the high school football rankings, moving Lee County up to No. 3 while the Wildcats of Valdosta fell to the No. 4 spot.
"That was a great, great football game to be a part of,” Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio told Georgia High School Football Daily. “The atmosphere was electric. You had two really good teams playing at a high level with a lot on the line. My hat's off to Valdosta. They have a great football team. We were fortunate to come out a couple points ahead on the scoreboard, but both teams were more than deserving to win that game."
Undefeated Dacula (8-0) remains in the top spot in Class 6A after beating Habersham Central 41-0 Friday night. Harrison (8-0) moved up to No. 2 but did not play Friday night. A shake up in the 6A poll could come next week if fifth-ranked Lanier (8-0) could beat top-ranked Dacula. That will be one of the biggest games to watch in Class 6A Friday night.
Lee County has another big game Friday night in Warner Robins against Houston County (4-4). The Bears moved into the top ten rankings earlier this season after beating top-ranked Peach County but have since lost four in a row. Lee County’s only loss came at the hands of Peach County. Also taking place in Warner Robins Friday night, Northside of Warner Robins will host Valdosta in another important region battle. Coffee, the No. 6 ranked team, is off after beating Houston County 28-7. They will come to Leesburg on November 8 to close the regular season.
The Friday night game that will likely garner the most interest will be in Class 7A when top-ranked Lowndes (9-0) hosts third-ranked Colquitt County. Lowndes is currently ranked as the No. 7 team in the nation according to High School Football America, while the Packers of Colquitt County have risen to No. 26 in the country.
The poll this week includes Carver-Columbus (8-1) for the first time this year at No. 10 in Class AAAA. The Tigers have clinched the region title ahead of Cairo and third place Westover.
In Class A, Pelham (8-0) and Mitchell County (7-1) remain at No. 3 and No. 5, respectively. Pelham will travel to Donaldsonville Friday night and Mitchell County will travel to Cuthbert to face Randolph-Clay. Next week the two teams will meet at Centennial Stadium in Camilla for the “Backyard Brawl” and the winner will be crowned region champion.