LEESBURG — Lee County’s football team defeated Valdosta 41-7 on Friday night to claim the program’s fourth straight region championship.
The Region 1-AAAAAA champion Trojans (8-1, 3-0 region) earned a No. 1 seed for the state playoffs.
“To win four Region 1 championships in a row is a great accomplishment,” Lee head coach Dean Fabrizio said. “I am so proud of these players. … Chauncey Magwood really stepped his game up tonight. We knew he had the ability to be a great QB and tonight he looked like it.”
Magwood threw for 98 yards and carried nine times for 86 yards and a touchdown. The passing game also got a boost from an 80-yard TD pass from Jevelle Furgerson to David Goodwin.
Caleb McDowell rushed 10 times for 111 yards and two of Lee’s TDs.
Meanwhile, the Trojans’ defense held Valdosta and its high-scoring passing offense in check.
“What can I say about our defense other than what an awesome job again,” Fabrizio said. “Our DC Jason Butler and our defensive staff did an outstanding job game planning and preparing our players. To have a defensive shutout of a team with all the offensive talent of Valdosta required a tremendous team effort.”
