The Lee County Trojans had a pretty easy game Thursday night in the first round of the Roundball Classic, but they won’t have an easy one Friday night. The Trojans beat Jackson High of Miami 66-53, but the game wasn’t that close. Lee County led by 30 at the end of the third quarter, so Coach Kirven Davis gave the final period to his younger players.
The Trojans (9-3) are scheduled to take on Eagles Landing High School (10-1) from McDonough Friday night in the second round. Eagles Landing is currently the top-ranked team in Class 5A, but they suffered their first defeat of the year Thursday at the hands of Americus-Sumter, 51-48. The Panthers of Americus-Sumter are now 11-0 and currently ranked third in Class 4A.
Thursday night the Trojans started slowly, trailing 4-2 before Lee County went on a 13-0 run that began with back to back threes from Damon Favors and Nick Dixon. The Trojans led 19-6 after the first quarter and pulled out to 43-13 half time lead.
Scoring for the Trojans was evenly split with Dixon and Favors each scoring 10, Malik Brackens and Kyle Toole chipping in eight each and DJ Nobles adding seven.