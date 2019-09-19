LEESBURG - Lee County senior Abby Hughes pitched a four hit shutout Wednesday as the 3rd-ranked Lady Trojans beat region rival Coffee 8-0 in Leesburg. It was their sixth win in a row.
On the mound, Hughes pitched six innings allowing only four hits and one walk while striking out 15 batters.
Senior catcher Trellis Whaley hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning to put the Trojans ahead early and Lee County stayed out front the entire game. The Lady Trojans belted 12 hits on the day, including three by Rhiannon Belcher. Karlee Back and Mackenzie Hall each hit a double for the Lady Trojans. Whaley, Back, and Hughes each had two hits.
Whaley and Rebekah Cooper each had two RBI for Lee County, while Hughes, Hall, Marley Smith and Anna Claire Strickland each had one.
The win moves Lee County’s record to 14-4 overall and 4-1 in the region. They were scheduled to play Northside of Warner Robins Thursday afternoon and then play in a round robin tournament in Columbus Saturday. The Lady Trojans will host top-ranked Houston County in Leesburg on Tuesday with first pitch set for 6 p.m.