When the kick goes through the uprights at Lee County’s football games, the stadium announcer always uses the famous line “Leave it to Beaver,” from the old television show after Austin Beaver makes his kicks. That is because this season Beaver has been perfect with his scoring opportunities – something Lee County has become accustomed to.
Now, Beaver will get an opportunity to showcase his talents on a national scale. The Lee County senior has been selected to the annual Blue-Grey All-American Bowl to be played at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta in January. The game will be televised nationally by ESPN3.
“It is really a big honor to be selected for a game like this and to be able to play on such a large stage,” Beaver said Wednesday. “I am really glad that I am getting this opportunity.”
So far this season Beaver has not missed a point after attempt or a field goal. He has been perfect with his scoring opportunities and has also been effective on kickoffs and punts. For the last two seasons Beaver was selected to the GACA All-Star game. Beaver is hoping to extend his kicking career into college football and is excited that this opportunity will put him in front of college scouts that could lead to a college scholarship.
High school seniors from all over will come to Atlanta to compete in the Blue vs. Grey game in January. The seniors will have three days in Atlanta that will culminate with the football game and an opportunity to showcase their talents in front of college scouts and the nationwide ESPN3 audience.
“Austin is a three-year starter for us at kicker and is handling the punting duties this year as well,” said Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio. “He has been outstanding for us over that time. He is one of the hardest working kids on our team. He is always practicing and working hard.”