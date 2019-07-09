LEESBURG—
While three members of the Class of 2020 Lee County football team have already declared where they will play college football, attention to the Class of 2021 is already building and Lee County’s Chauncey Magwood is listed as the number two recruit in south Georgia while teammate Baron Hopson is named as the #5 recruit.
The website Southern Pigskin.com posted its’ top recruits for the Class of 2021 earlier this week which had Camden County offensive lineman Micah Morris as the top prospect south of Macon. He is a 6’5”, 303-pound lineman. Magwood, one of Lee County’s leading wide receivers on last year’s state championship team, was second on the list. Hopson, who led the Trojans in tackles a year ago was the top linebacker on the list and fifth overall.
Those weren’t the only players from the area to get on the list. Westover’s Jordyn Williams, a 6’0, 175 wide-receiver took the 15th spot overall on the list and teammate Cameron Bergeron, a cornerback listed as 5’11 and 170, was in at number 19. Pelham’s Davion Rhodes, a linebacker at 6’2” 221, is on the list at number 21.
Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio is not surprised that his players are getting recognition already.
On Magwood he said, “He works hard. He is a three-year starter for us and does a great job. He is an important part of our game plan going into this season. He is one of our leaders on and off the field.”
“I like to see that,” said Magwood Tuesday morning during practice at Lee County High School. “It is good to get that attention, but I’m not really worried about those kinds of things right now,” he said. “I’m focused on doing what I can to help our team win the three-peat.” Magwood said he has gotten interest from a number of colleges and universities, but doesn’t know when he might choose. “I like the way Tennessee has followed me, but I’m going to look at places like Michigan, Georgia and some others. I have two more years of high school football to concentrate on right now.”
Hopson had a similar response.
“It is nice to get accolades like that,” Hopson said Tuesday. “But really I am focused on the team and what we need to do to get better each day. My goal this year is to get 150 tackles or more this season and get us back to another championship.”
Fabrizio said of Hopson, “He led our team in tackles as a sophomore. He knows what he is doing on the field and goes after the ball. He’s smart and quick and makes some big plays for our defense.”