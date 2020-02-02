LeeCountySoccer.jpg

Lee County senior soccer player Gregory Octavius (right) poses with some of his future teammates at Andrew College after signing his letter of intent to play college soccer in Cuthbert. Also pictured is Andrew College Coach Stewart (standing far right) and Lee County coaches Simpson and Langston. Eric Summerlin (standing second from left) is a current Lee County soccer player that signed with Andrew College earlier.

 Special Photo: Ashley Tiucker

Lee County senior soccer player Greg Octavius joined teammate Eric Summerlin to sign college soccer at Andrew College Friday afternoon at Lee County High School.  The soccer season is scheduled to open February 4th in Leesburg.

Tags

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription