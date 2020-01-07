Lee County senior volleyball player Karrigan Bludworth (center) signs a national letter of intent to play college volleyball with Cumberland University in Lebanon, Tennessee. At the table with Karrigan are her parents, Michele (left) and Patrick Bludworth (right). Lee County head volleyball coach Tondra Davis is standing to watch her sign.
