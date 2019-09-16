The 6th ranked Lee County Trojans (3-1) scored the first five times they had possession of the football Friday night and blew out visiting Americus-Sumter 49-6 in Leesburg. Quarterback Kyle Toole was one of the biggest reasons for the success of the Trojan offense. This week’s top performer, Toole was perfect with his passing, attempting 12 passes and completing 12 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns.
“Kyle played with the type of efficiency we have come to expect from him,” said Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio. “12 for 12 with no interceptions and two touchdowns is a type of performance that we have become accustomed to with him over the past couple of years.”
Mitchell County’s Quantavious Hunter also had a good night at the quarterback position Friday night. The 6’0 junior completed 12 of 20 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles whipped Miller County 36-8. He also rushed for 43 yards on seven carries. Mitchell County is now 2-1 on the season and currently ranked #5 in Class A.
If the quarterbacks are completing passes, that means someone is catching them. This week’s top receivers were Lee County’s Chauncey Magwood and Mitchell County’s Myron Carthen. Magwood hauled in eight catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns while Carthen caught four passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns.
On the ground, Westover’s Demarques Beal had a big night for the Patriots – averaging 10 yards a carry. Beal compiled a total of 90 yards on the ground with nine carries and scored a touchdown as Westover blasted Columbus 44-14. The Patriots are now 3-0 on the season.
The Monroe Golden Tornadoes lost in Perry, but the defensive numbers of the week were led by senior linebacker Emon Seay. Seay recorded 11 tackles, including three for losses and 1.5 sacks.
Baconton Charter head coach Parker Rentz said his entire defense deserved top performer status this week as his Blazer defense did not give up any points against Seminole County. Seminole beat Baconton Charter 14-7 Friday night, but all the Indian points were scored on special teams.
Special plays on defense that led to immediate touchdowns were Pelham’s Darrell Starling 100-yard interception return and Westover’s Dametris Green 70-yard fumble recovery. Starling intercepted a pass in the end zone as Randolph-Clay tried to score in the second quarter of Friday night’s game in Pelham. Starling caught the pass in the end zone and raced all the way to the other end of the field to give Pelham another six points. The Columbus Blue Devils were driving in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s game at Hugh Mills when Green picked up a fumble at the 30-yard line and took it all the way in for six points for the Patriots.
On special teams, Lee County’s Caleb McDowell took a kick-off from Americus Sumter and raced past the Panthers 97 yards for a touchdown for the Trojans.