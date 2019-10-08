An offensive touchdown, a defensive touchdown, and a special teams touchdown gives Lee County’s Caleb McDowell top performer of the week honors after the Trojans blasted Thomson 55-13. The junior running back/defensive back also had more than 300 all-purpose yards and recorded 11 tackles. He scored on a 60-yard run, a 50-yard fumble recovery and a 95-yard kick-off return Friday night in Leesburg.
Across town at Sherwood Christian, Caleb Wiley led the Eagles with 183 yards rushing with a touchdown as well as a kick-off return for a touchdown in Friday night’s 29-27 win over John Hancock Academy. Teammate Ketavion Curry piled up 118 yards rushing and 90 yards passing for the Eagles, but Sherwood wouldn’t have taken the win without Josh Thomas.
Thomas kicked a 40-yard field goal with seconds remaining to give the Eagles the win. The senior soccer player who doesn’t usually play except for kicking downs, also caught a 60-yard touchdown pass in the first half for the Eagles.
Terrell County got a huge region win Friday night by beating Seminole County 42-7 and it wouldn’t have happened without Demarion Lattimore, JaMarkis Allen and Detravious Laney. Lattimore rushed for 118 yards on 16 carries, passed for 82 more and scored two touchdowns. Allen scored three touchdowns while running for 122 yards on 13 carries and Laney led the defense for the Greenwave with 11 tackles with 2.5 for losses. The Greenwave is 4-2 on the season and will have the week off before traveling to Baconton to face the Blazers in another region tilt.
Speaking of Baconton, the Blazers got a huge win over Randolph Clay Friday night thanks to a stingy defense. Frank Vann scored on a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown, Darain Williams forced a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown and David Williams also picked off a pass to stop the Red Devils. Offensively Ja’myez Thompson caught four passes for 81 yards and a touchdown and Damien Williams took a kickoff return into the endzone for another Blazer six points.
Coaches please send your top performer stats in to sports@albanyherald.com or text 678 521 4501 by noon on Monday. Your help is appreciated.
Don’t miss any of the local sports news, sign up for our free email newsletter! Click here: https://www.albanyherald.com/newsletters/