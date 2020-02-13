MJ Taylor
Lee County's MJ Taylor (3 in black) has been selected at the Region 1-AAAAAA offensive player of the year.

The Valdosta Wildcats won the region and took top individual honors, but Lee County juniot guard MJ Taylor was named the Region 1-AAAAAAA offensive player of the year. Teammates Damon Favors and Nick Dixon were named to the first team All-Region while  DJ Nobles and Kristian Mason were named to the second team. Here is the list of all the region honors selected by the coaches:

Coach of the Year: Darrell Lockhart - Valdosta

Player of the Year: Ricky Brown - Valdosta

Offensive Player of the Year: MJ Taylor - Lee County

Defensive Player of the Year: Jordan Brown - Northside

1st Team All Region

HB Morgan - Houston

Damon Favors - Lee

Allin Floyd - Valdosta

Nick Dixon - Lee

Kobe Nelson - Houston

Tre Grane - Northside

Melvin Smith - Valdosta

2nd Team All- Region

Shelton Paulk - Coffee

DJ Noble - Lee

Jacari Scaffold - Northside

Kristian Mason - Lee

Charles Brown - Houston

Dorrien Douglas- Valdosta

Honorable Mention

Jordan Moore - Coffee

Adrian Wilkerson - Coffee

Kyle Toole - Lee

Willie Thomas- Lee

Isaia Harris - Houston

Xavier Jones - Valdosta

Dejon Fussell - Coffee

Gage Williams - Northside

Stanley Haliburton - Valdosta

