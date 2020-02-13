The Valdosta Wildcats won the region and took top individual honors, but Lee County juniot guard MJ Taylor was named the Region 1-AAAAAAA offensive player of the year. Teammates Damon Favors and Nick Dixon were named to the first team All-Region while DJ Nobles and Kristian Mason were named to the second team. Here is the list of all the region honors selected by the coaches:
Coach of the Year: Darrell Lockhart - Valdosta
Player of the Year: Ricky Brown - Valdosta
Offensive Player of the Year: MJ Taylor - Lee County
Defensive Player of the Year: Jordan Brown - Northside
1st Team All Region
HB Morgan - Houston
Damon Favors - Lee
Allin Floyd - Valdosta
Nick Dixon - Lee
Kobe Nelson - Houston
Tre Grane - Northside
Melvin Smith - Valdosta
2nd Team All- Region
Shelton Paulk - Coffee
DJ Noble - Lee
Jacari Scaffold - Northside
Kristian Mason - Lee
Charles Brown - Houston
Dorrien Douglas- Valdosta
Honorable Mention
Jordan Moore - Coffee
Adrian Wilkerson - Coffee
Kyle Toole - Lee
Willie Thomas- Lee
Isaia Harris - Houston
Xavier Jones - Valdosta
Dejon Fussell - Coffee
Gage Williams - Northside
Stanley Haliburton - Valdosta
