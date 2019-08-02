As most sports fans already know, high school football season is drawing near and the Lee County Trojans will be looking for a “three-peat” state championship on the football gridiron. But that is not the only “three-peat” that could be happening this fall in Leesburg. The Lee County Lady Trojan softball team opens their season Thursday in Sylvester against Worth County and they will be on a mission to win their third straight region championship on the softball diamond.
Head coach Dwayne Suggs and the Lady Trojans will bring a great deal of talent and experience to the field with the entire team from last year returning, now with seven seniors on the field. Of those seniors four have already committed to play college softball after graduation, so expectations for the Lady Trojans may be just as high as those of the football team. Lee County compiled a 21-13 record last year, won the region and advanced to the Sweet 16 in the state playoffs before being eliminated by Evans of Augusta. The team is working hard to do even better this fall.
The Lady Trojans will depend heavily on the pitching of senior Abby Hughes, a Georgia Tech commit, who led the team last year with a 15-9 record, striking out 237 batters. Hughes will be the workhorse for the Trojans on the mound but will get relief from Julianna Franklin and Haley Ross. Giving Hughes some time off might be Coach Suggs biggest concern.
“Abby just can’t pitch every game,” Suggs said. “We have got to get quality innings from Julianna and Haley for us to be successful.”
While the Lady Trojan line up is already set because each of the starters is returning, there is one issue that may bring concern. Third baseman Molly Smith will miss the first three weeks of the season due to surgery. Smith was on the field at practice Thursday afternoon and itching to play, but Suggs warned her to take it easy – telling her he needed her in three weeks, not six. Last season Smith was the biggest offensive weapon for the Lady Trojans. She is committed to play college ball at Georgia Military College.
The rest of the infield is set and ready to go. Junior Rebekah Cooper will play the hotspot as shortstop and guard the middle with second baseman, senior Karlee Back who was the team’s defensive player of the year in 2018. She has committed to play softball at Chipola College in Marianna, Fla. First base will be covered by senior Rhiannon Belcher and behind the plate the Lady Trojans will rely on returning catcher senior Trellis Whaley who will play college softball at Auburn University in Montgomery. Ala.
The other two seniors on the team, Callie Carr and Alexis Danforth, will both see action in the outfield for the Lady Trojans.
With a senior-laden team, one might think the program might be reaching a peak. But Suggs said that is not the case.
“The JV team is looking really good,” he said. “They have four pitchers on that team and a lot of depth. The future looks really bright.”
As the team prepares for the opening of the season, Suggs and assistant coaches Chuck Cooper and Matthew Suggs have the Lady Trojans working on basic drills to reinforce fundamentals and putting work in at the plate – another area Suggs wants to see improvement.
“We hit under .300 last year, so we have to be more consistent at the plate,” Suggs said. “Last year we struck out more than we walked and that is not a good statistic. We have to improve on that.”
If the season goes as he hopes, Suggs sees the Lady Trojans battling for the region championship again. He believes either Houston County or Coffee County could be the biggest threats to the Lady Trojan “three-peat.” The Lady Trojans beat Houston County last year for the region title and defeated Coffee the previous year for the championship.
The Lady Trojans don’t open the season slowly. They will play four games in the first three days. Thursday Lee County will travel to Sylvester to play Worth County to open the season, then host Veterans Friday evening at 6 p.m. in Leesburg. Saturday the team travels to Columbus to play two games at Columbus State.
The home opening night will feature a new field for the Lady Trojans. Yes, it is the same location on the Lee County High School complex, but Hurricane Michael took a big chunk out the field last fall. Suggs said about 20 tons of dirt and top soil have been put on the field to bring it back to where it needed to be. There is a new brick backstop behind home plate and new fencing as well.